[WATCH] Poems by Keorapetse Kgositsile
Poet and political activist Keorapetse Kgositsile passed away at the age of 79 on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - The local and international literary world is in mourning after the passing of world-renowned poet and political activist Keorapetse Kgositsile, who died at the Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg on Wednesday at the age of 79.
Kgositsile, fondly known as Bra Willie, travelled and made his mark across the globe after leaving South Africa for the USA during the days of apartheid when he was a young ANC activist.
He became particularly known for being able to make strong political and social statements through his masterful use of the spoken word.
Here's a collection of some of the more recent public poem presentations he made.
More in Local
-
Maimane: The DA has never bullied smaller parties
-
Tributes pour in for Keorapetse Kgositsile
-
#RandReport: Rand resumes rally as bears buy short
-
Roedean school in Joburg ‘delighted’ by 2017 matric results
-
#MatricResults2017: Parents recall pupils’ tough journey
-
Online registration has worked successfully for years - USAf
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.