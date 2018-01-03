[WATCH] Poems by Keorapetse Kgositsile

Poet and political activist Keorapetse Kgositsile passed away at the age of 79 on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The local and international literary world is in mourning after the passing of world-renowned poet and political activist Keorapetse Kgositsile, who died at the Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg on Wednesday at the age of 79.

Kgositsile, fondly known as Bra Willie, travelled and made his mark across the globe after leaving South Africa for the USA during the days of apartheid when he was a young ANC activist.

He became particularly known for being able to make strong political and social statements through his masterful use of the spoken word.

Here's a collection of some of the more recent public poem presentations he made.