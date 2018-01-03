USAf urges students, political parties to be responsible about placements

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 39°C
  • 24°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 24°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

USAf urges students, political parties to be responsible about placements

The national body's Professor Ahmed Bawa says there is a plan in place for students who need assistance.

FILE: University of Cape Town. Pictures: Facebook/Michael Currin.
FILE: University of Cape Town. Pictures: Facebook/Michael Currin.
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Universities South Africa (USAf) has called on political parties and students to adopt a responsible approach to university placement.

USAf says public universities will not allow walk-in applications and prospective students must rather submit their details to the department's 'central applications clearing house' for placement.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema encouraged people to report to the universities of their choice following President Jacob Zuma's surprise announcement last month that government will subsidise fees for certain students.

The national body's Professor Ahmed Bawa says there is a plan in place for students who need assistance.

“That system is called the Central Application Clearing House. We encourage students to submit their details to that system for placement at universities and the TVET Colleges. It deals with both sectors.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA