USAf urges students, political parties to be responsible about placements

The national body's Professor Ahmed Bawa says there is a plan in place for students who need assistance.

JOHANNESBURG - Universities South Africa (USAf) has called on political parties and students to adopt a responsible approach to university placement.

USAf says public universities will not allow walk-in applications and prospective students must rather submit their details to the department's 'central applications clearing house' for placement.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema encouraged people to report to the universities of their choice following President Jacob Zuma's surprise announcement last month that government will subsidise fees for certain students.

“That system is called the Central Application Clearing House. We encourage students to submit their details to that system for placement at universities and the TVET Colleges. It deals with both sectors.”