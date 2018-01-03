View all in Latest
Table Mountain deaths: Investigators to focus on equipment, route

A Cape Town tour guide and a Japanese couple fell while climbing along the side of the mountain on Monday.

A general view of Table Mountain cable car going up the mountain. Picture: @TableMountainCa/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The circumstances surrounding the death of two climbers on Table Mountain is being investigated by a team of local experts.

Investigators are focusing on the ropes and their position in relation to the mountain.

A Cape Town tour guide and a Japanese couple fell while climbing along the side of the mountain on Monday.

The woman survived the fall.

Wilderness Search and Rescue's Johan Marais: "They were, as far as we know, on a regular route up the mountain when they somehow lost their footing and fell and ended up dangling from rope which they had secured to the mountain."

