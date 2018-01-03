Table Mountain deaths: Investigators to focus on equipment, route
A Cape Town tour guide and a Japanese couple fell while climbing along the side of the mountain on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - The circumstances surrounding the death of two climbers on Table Mountain is being investigated by a team of local experts.
Investigators are focusing on the ropes and their position in relation to the mountain.
A Cape Town tour guide and a Japanese couple fell while climbing along the side of the mountain on Monday.
Wilderness Search and Rescue's Johan Marais: "They were, as far as we know, on a regular route up the mountain when they somehow lost their footing and fell and ended up dangling from rope which they had secured to the mountain."
More in Local
-
Higher Education Minister Mkhize concerned by EFF call to prospective students
-
Probe into City of CT corruption claims reveal possible tender misconduct
-
IEB CEO: University studies not the only measure of success
-
State of Protea Glen homes a concern for NHBRC
-
Steinhoff scandal could date further back than initially thought
-
ANC ward councillor killed while on holiday in Richards Bay
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.