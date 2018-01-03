State of Protea Glen homes a concern for NHBRC

Acting CEO of the NHBRC Shafeeq Abrahams says that before a house is built, their inspectors carry out four inspections.

JOHANNESBURG - Building regulatory body National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC) says the state of houses in Protea Glen is devastating and concerning.

Last week, a storm ripped through houses in several parts of Gauteng, leaving two brothers dead when a tree fell on their home.

The City of Johannesburg has requested that more areas be declared disaster areas to make more funds available to help the scores of people.

“Over the past few years, we’ve been spending quite a bit of effort and resources raising competency of the inspectors. We insourced the inspectors now to take better control of that process but it’s the issue of time as well.”

Abrahams has called on residents with problems with the manner in which the houses have been constructed to come forward.

One homeowner has complained of shoddy workmanship by a specific building company.

"The cracks are so unbearable and we complained and almost every week you see different cracks."

The NHBRC says they will investigate the case which could lead to disciplinary action taken against the builders.

