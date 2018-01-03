State of Protea Glen homes a concern for NHBRC
Acting CEO of the NHBRC Shafeeq Abrahams says that before a house is built, their inspectors carry out four inspections.
JOHANNESBURG - Building regulatory body National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC) says the state of houses in Protea Glen is devastating and concerning.
Last week, a storm ripped through houses in several parts of Gauteng, leaving two brothers dead when a tree fell on their home.
The City of Johannesburg has requested that more areas be declared disaster areas to make more funds available to help the scores of people.
Acting CEO of the NHBRC Shafeeq Abrahams says that before a house is built, their inspectors carry out four inspections.
“Over the past few years, we’ve been spending quite a bit of effort and resources raising competency of the inspectors. We insourced the inspectors now to take better control of that process but it’s the issue of time as well.”
Abrahams has called on residents with problems with the manner in which the houses have been constructed to come forward.
One homeowner has complained of shoddy workmanship by a specific building company.
"The cracks are so unbearable and we complained and almost every week you see different cracks."
The NHBRC says they will investigate the case which could lead to disciplinary action taken against the builders.
GALLERY: Joburg storm: Trail of destruction
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
[LISTEN] What to do if you aren’t happy with your IEB results
-
Victims of Joburg hailstorm receiving relief from various NGOs
-
Higher Education Minister Mkhize concerned by EFF call to prospective students
-
Probe into City of CT corruption claims reveal possible tender misconduct
-
Table Mountain deaths: Investigators to focus on equipment, route
-
IEB CEO: University studies not the only measure of success
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.