SANParks clarifies details surrounding Table Mountain tragedy

CAPE TOWN - SANParks has clarified some of the details surrounding the fatal climbing accident on Table Mountain on New Year’s Day.

Initially, they had reported two of the three climbers involved were Japanese, one male and one female.

The foreign climbers were, in fact, Chinese and both were women.

One of the foreign nationals died in the accident along with their South African guide, a 61-year-old man known to be an experienced climber.

Police and mountain experts are still investigating what led up to the accident.