SANParks clarifies details surrounding Table Mountain tragedy

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 24°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

SANParks clarifies details surrounding Table Mountain tragedy

One of the foreign nationals died in the accident along with their South African guide.

A general view of Table Mountain cable car going up the mountain. Picture: @TableMountainCa/Twitter.
A general view of Table Mountain cable car going up the mountain. Picture: @TableMountainCa/Twitter.
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - SANParks has clarified some of the details surrounding the fatal climbing accident on Table Mountain on New Year’s Day.

Initially, they had reported two of the three climbers involved were Japanese, one male and one female.

The foreign climbers were, in fact, Chinese and both were women.

One of the foreign nationals died in the accident along with their South African guide, a 61-year-old man known to be an experienced climber.

Police and mountain experts are still investigating what led up to the accident.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA