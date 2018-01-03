Saftu mulls formation of workers' party

Saftu’s General-Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says discussions around the workers' party are underway.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) says it's considering establishing a workers' party to contest next year’s general elections.

In its new year’s resolution, Saftu’s biggest affiliate, the National Union of Metalworkers, reiterated the call for the formation of a worker’s party before next year.

The South African Communist Party has also resolved to contest future elections, saying they want to represent workers' interests.

Saftu’s General-Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says discussions around the worker's party are underway.

“That’s a debate that arose at the Saftu congress. There was a comprehensive report by the steering committee, painting a horrible picture of what’s happening in the working-class community in terms of worsening unemployment and poverty.”