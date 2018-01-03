Sadtu: Public schooling sector can learn a lot from IEB schools
The union’s secretary general Mugwena Maluleke says there needs to be greater political will to effect positive change at public schools.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) says there are several lessons the public schooling sector can learn from the outstanding pass rates of IEB schools.
The union says many independent schools are well resourced, have smaller numbers of pupils in classes and, most importantly, the active involvement of parents in their children’s learning.
The union’s secretary general Mugwena Maluleke said: “We can learn a lot from the particular schools because the parents are highly involved.”
Maluleke says there needs to be greater political will to effect positive change at public schools.
“If we want an economy that can grow and be able to create jobs and deal with inequality, we have to be able to say education is a solution. That particular commitment is there, but there’s no political will.”
