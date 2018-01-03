SA woman appears in Zim court on drug smuggling charges

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 24°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

SA woman appears in Zim court on drug smuggling charges

The woman is alleged to have smuggled more than 5kg of cocaine into the country hidden inside cotton reels.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
11 hours ago

HARARE - A 34-year-old South African woman has appeared in court in Harare charged with drug smuggling.

The woman is alleged to have smuggled more than 5kg of cocaine into the country hidden inside cotton reels.

The South African woman has been identified as 34-year-old Thlinolui Jack. She appeared in the Harare magistrates court on Wednesday, charged with dealing in dangerous drugs.

State media says that Jack arrived at Robert Mugabe International Airport on New Year's Eve aboard a flight from Angola.

Detectives searched her bags and found more than 5kg of cocaine hidden inside 125 plastic cotton reels. The drugs are estimated to be worth US$400,000.

Last June, a Zimbabwean woman was sentenced to 10 years in jail after she was caught at the airport with nearly 4kg of cocaine from Brazil.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA