SA woman appears in Zim court on drug smuggling charges
The woman is alleged to have smuggled more than 5kg of cocaine into the country hidden inside cotton reels.
HARARE - A 34-year-old South African woman has appeared in court in Harare charged with drug smuggling.
The South African woman has been identified as 34-year-old Thlinolui Jack. She appeared in the Harare magistrates court on Wednesday, charged with dealing in dangerous drugs.
State media says that Jack arrived at Robert Mugabe International Airport on New Year's Eve aboard a flight from Angola.
Detectives searched her bags and found more than 5kg of cocaine hidden inside 125 plastic cotton reels. The drugs are estimated to be worth US$400,000.
Last June, a Zimbabwean woman was sentenced to 10 years in jail after she was caught at the airport with nearly 4kg of cocaine from Brazil.
