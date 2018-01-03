Royal Hotel patrons handed bill marked ‘blacks’
A Pretoria man and his family say they were shocked when they were handed a bill marked ‘blacks’ at the Royal Hotel on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - A video has emerged on social media of an alleged racist incident at a hotel in Mpumalanga.
This comes just days after a woman was denied access to a resort in the North West, allegedly because she is not white.
In a video that has gone viral, a female patron can be seen confronting a manager at the Royal Hotel in Mpumalanga after an alleged racist incident.
According to Oscar Hlalethwa, he and his family were enjoying a meal at the hotel on New Year’s Day when they were handed a bill marked “blacks”.
royal hotel in pilgrims rests mpumalanga marks bills for blacks at the bottom, not clear why they do that, maybe they charge blacks more or spit on their food or poison it @tumisole @AdvBarryRoux @Julius_S_Malema @EFFSouthAfrica @FloydShivambu pic.twitter.com/1NGhwsLALX— #nationalshutdown (@TdatAngelo) January 2, 2018
He says after speaking to a waiter they called for management.
“We called a waiter, whom just brushed it off, and proceeded to call the manager. The manager told us the tables are colour coded. We still don’t know what ‘blacks’ mean on the bill.”
Hlalethwa says he’s received numerous calls from the hotel and while he is willing to accept an apology, he wants such behaviour exposed.
When Eyewitness News contacted the hotel’s management for comment, they said an investigation was underway and that a statement would be issued soon.
WATCH: Female patron confronts Royal Hotel manager about their bill marked “blacks”
