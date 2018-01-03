Roedean school in Joburg ‘delighted’ by 2017 matric results

The 84 matric girls achieved 309 distinctions in total, as well as a 100% pass rate and a 100% bachelor degree pass.

JOHANNESBURG - Roedean school in Johannesburg says its delighted by its matric results for 2017 with each girl in the grade receiving an average three distinctions.

Roedeanians were among thousands of Independent Examinations Board matriculants countrywide who received their results on Wednesday.

Roedean executive head Murray Thomas said: “The celebration is for every girl who’s achieved their potential and today is the day that recognises academic successes. Life is much bigger than merely intellectual, it’s other things and we recognise those too.”