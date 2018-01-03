Roedean school in Joburg ‘delighted’ by 2017 matric results
The 84 matric girls achieved 309 distinctions in total, as well as a 100% pass rate and a 100% bachelor degree pass.
JOHANNESBURG - Roedean school in Johannesburg says its delighted by its matric results for 2017 with each girl in the grade receiving an average three distinctions.
The 84 matric girls achieved 309 distinctions in total, as well as a 100% pass rate and a 100% bachelor degree pass.
Roedeanians were among thousands of Independent Examinations Board matriculants countrywide who received their results on Wednesday.
Roedean executive head Murray Thomas said: “The celebration is for every girl who’s achieved their potential and today is the day that recognises academic successes. Life is much bigger than merely intellectual, it’s other things and we recognise those too.”
More in Local
-
Maimane: The DA has never bullied smaller parties
-
Tributes pour in for Keorapetse Kgositsile
-
#RandReport: Rand resumes rally as bears buy short
-
#MatricResults2017: Parents recall pupils’ tough journey
-
Online registration has worked successfully for years - USAf
-
Saftu mulls formation of workers' party
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.