Probe into City of CT corruption claims reveal possible tender misconduct

The report, which is due to be discussed at a closed door meeting of council on Friday, has recommended that the city determine whether any legal steps should be taken.

CAPE TOWN - An independent investigation into allegations of corruption involving top city officials has revealed instances of possible misconduct in the management of the city's transport authority and the award of tenders.

The report, which is due to be discussed at a closed door meeting of council on Friday, has recommended that the city determine whether any legal steps should be taken.

The investigation follows allegations of corruption levelled against city mayor Patricia De Lille, city manager Achmat Ebrahim and transport commissioner Melissa Whitehead by a top official in the mayor's office, Craig Kesson, who too is facing possible disciplinary action.

In a hefty 280-page document, law firm Bowman Gilfillan says its investigation revealed control weaknesses in the city as they relate to fraud and security risks.

The investigation was prompted by claims of a corruption cover up in the transport authority, including millions in losses suffered on MyCiti contracts.

But the investigation report recommends that the city's human resources department determine whether sufficient evidence exists in the document to support disciplinary action against the fingered individuals.

Councillors will now have to make an early return from their recess to deal with the findings.

They resolved last month to deal with the report within seven days of its completion.

City Speaker Dirk Smit says that the report was handed to the mayor, city manager and the city's audit committee last week.