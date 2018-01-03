PowerBall Results: Tuesday 2 January 2018

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Are you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday 2 January are as follows:

PowerBall: 21, 29, 30, 34, 37 Powerball: 20

PowerBall Plus: 06, 09, 26, 27, 42 Powerball: 08

For more details visit the National Lottery website.