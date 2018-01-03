Brah Willie, as he was affectionately known to those in his close circles, was a prolific writer, dedicating most of his life to the arts and youth development.

JOHANNESBURG - Political activist and poet Keorapetse Kgositsile has died at the age of 79 at Milpark Hospital on Wednesday.

Friends of the national Poet Laureate say he will be remembered for his generosity and his contribution to the liberation of this country.

African National Congress stalwart and literary great Kgositsile passed on just before midday on Wednesday.

Bra Willie, as he was affectionately known to those in his close circles, was a prolific writer, dedicating most of his life to the arts and youth development.

In 2008, Kgositsile had the order of Ikhamanga bestowed upon him by then President Kgalema Motlanthe.

Kgositsile is survived by his wife and children.