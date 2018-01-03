Popular Topics
Online registration has worked successfully for years - USAf

Higher Education Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize has discouraged prospective students to turn up at universities.

FILE: Picture: Facebook.com.
FILE: Picture: Facebook.com.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Universities South Africa (USAf) has assured that the online system has worked for several years to place students who haven’t yet registered for tertiary education.

The Economic Freedom Fighters has reiterated its call to all students to report to colleges and universities during registration, saying staff will not be allowed to work or enter if institutions try to stop walk-in applications.

Higher Education Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize has discouraged prospective students to turn up at universities.

The organisation’s professor Ahmed Bawa said: “It (online system) has been working for about three years and it has been successful. It together with the universities work out where the best place for the student is to be placed. It’s on the basis of what the student wants to do, their results and more importantly whether there’s a place at the university or not.”

Timeline

Comments

