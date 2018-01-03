One killed in failed Linbro Park cash-in-transit heist

The cash van was ambushed by about 15 armed suspects who were traveling in seven vehicles in Linbro Park on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are calling for information about an attempted cash-in-transit heist in which one security guard was killed.

The cash van was ambushed by about 15 armed suspects who were traveling in seven vehicles in Linbro Park on Tuesday.

The suspects opened fire, killing one security guard and wounding another but they were unable to steal the money that was being moved.

The police's Kay Makhubela says: "We’re calling to anyone with information to call the nearest police station or use 08600 10111 as we know that there might be others who know exactly where this was planned to come forward, so that it can help with information to arrest the suspects."