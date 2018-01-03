One killed in failed Linbro Park cash-in-transit heist
The cash van was ambushed by about 15 armed suspects who were traveling in seven vehicles in Linbro Park on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are calling for information about an attempted cash-in-transit heist in which one security guard was killed.
The cash van was ambushed by about 15 armed suspects who were traveling in seven vehicles in Linbro Park on Tuesday.
The suspects opened fire, killing one security guard and wounding another but they were unable to steal the money that was being moved.
The police's Kay Makhubela says: "We’re calling to anyone with information to call the nearest police station or use 08600 10111 as we know that there might be others who know exactly where this was planned to come forward, so that it can help with information to arrest the suspects."
More in Local
-
[LISTEN] What to do if you aren’t happy with your IEB results
-
Victims of Joburg hailstorm receiving relief from various NGOs
-
Higher Education Minister Mkhize concerned by EFF call to prospective students
-
Probe into City of CT corruption claims reveal possible tender misconduct
-
Table Mountain deaths: Investigators to focus on equipment, route
-
IEB CEO: University studies not the only measure of success
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.