New year's fireworks sees Gauteng SPCA branches inundated with lost pets
The council says it’s also receiving many reports of residents looking for their missing pets.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Council of SPCA's says that due to the increase in the use of fireworks across Gauteng this festive season many of its branches have been inundated with frightened animals.
The council’s inspector Veronica van der Merwe says: "If people are missing their animals or they know of animals that are found or any people that have animals that are injured or anything, they need to phone the local societies and just make sure if they haven’t found these animals."
