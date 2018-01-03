Modack planned to take out partners Lifman, Booysen, court hears
Nafiz Modack and his four co-accused are facing extortion charges in a case linked to the turf war that police believe is underway in Cape Town's clubland.
CAPE TOWN - Police have revealed that suspected underworld figure Nafiz Modack planned to take down his partner after ordering the murders of controversial businessman Mark Lifman and alleged gang kingpin Jerome Booysen.
This emerged during Modack's bail application in the Cape Town magistrates court.
Colonel Charl Kinnear says that Modack allegedly recruited alleged Ukranian underworld figure Igor Russol to kill Lifman and alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome Booysen.
Russol, who had previously worked for slain underworld kingpin Cyril Beeka, was meant to assist Modack in taking over club security in Cape Town.
According to Russol, Modack wanted him to organise a meeting with Lifman and Booysen, claiming that once they had made 'peace', Russol would then have to kill the two men.
