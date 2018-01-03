Mkhize urges prospective university students to apply online

The EFF’s student command Managaliso Sambo says universities are being unfair to poor black students.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize has urged prospective students to apply on the online system if they have not been placed at universities.

At the same time, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has reiterated its call to all students to report to colleges and universities during registration, saying staff will not be allowed to work or enter if institutions try to stop walk-in applications.

The EFF’s student command Managaliso Sambo says universities are being unfair to poor black students.

“The students of South Africa, who are still studying at mud schools, under trees, where do they expect them to access to computer labs for applying online?”

However, Universities South Africa says there is a system in place to assist those who haven’t yet been placed by submitting their details to the department’s Central Applications Clearing House.

The department’s Stanley Mkhize says students have been discouraged from walk-in applications to prevent incidents such as the stampede at the University of Johannesburg in 2012.

“The department has been working with the universities to avoid an incident that took place in 2012 from reoccurring. The universities have been very clear that they will not allow that and they’re within their rights.”