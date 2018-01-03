Mkhize urges prospective university students to apply online
The EFF’s student command Managaliso Sambo says universities are being unfair to poor black students.
JOHANNESBURG - Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize has urged prospective students to apply on the online system if they have not been placed at universities.
At the same time, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has reiterated its call to all students to report to colleges and universities during registration, saying staff will not be allowed to work or enter if institutions try to stop walk-in applications.
The EFF’s student command Managaliso Sambo says universities are being unfair to poor black students.
“The students of South Africa, who are still studying at mud schools, under trees, where do they expect them to access to computer labs for applying online?”
LISTEN: EFF Student Command says it will support walk-in applicants at universities
However, Universities South Africa says there is a system in place to assist those who haven’t yet been placed by submitting their details to the department’s Central Applications Clearing House.
The department’s Stanley Mkhize says students have been discouraged from walk-in applications to prevent incidents such as the stampede at the University of Johannesburg in 2012.
“The department has been working with the universities to avoid an incident that took place in 2012 from reoccurring. The universities have been very clear that they will not allow that and they’re within their rights.”
More in Local
-
Maimane: The DA has never bullied smaller parties
-
Tributes pour in for Keorapetse Kgositsile
-
#RandReport: Rand resumes rally as bears buy short
-
Roedean school in Joburg ‘delighted’ by 2017 matric results
-
#MatricResults2017: Parents recall pupils’ tough journey
-
Online registration has worked successfully for years - USAf
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.