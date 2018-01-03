MatricResults2017: Saheti duo place in top 1% of IEB achievers

Panos Hadjipaschalis and Demetra Stephanou both achieved an average of 94% in all their subjects.

JOHANNESBURG - Two Johannesburg pupils have made their school and families proud after placing in the top 1% Independent Examination Board (IEB) Matric achievers in their respective subjects.

Saheti School's Panos Hadjipaschalis and Demetra Stephanou both achieved an overall average of 94% to become the top candidates with full house distinctions.

Hadjipaschalis scored an A+ in Afrikaans, English, History, Information Technology, Life Orientation, Modern Greek, Physical Sciences and Advanced Programme Mathematics. He missed out on achieving 100% in Mathematics by just 2%, scoring 98%.

He is ranked within the top 5% of IEB candidates nationally in six or more subjects, as well as within the top 1% nationally in Afrikaans, English, History, Life Orientation and Mathematics.

Stephanou scored an A+ in English, Geography, Life Orientation, Life Sciences, Mathematics, Modern Greek and Physical Sciences. She's also been named an IEB Outstanding Achiever, ranking within the top 5% of IEB candidates nationally in six or more subjects.

Stephanou ranked within the top 1% nationally in English, Geography, Life Orientation, Life Sciences, Modern Greek and Physical Sciences.

Other top achievers at the school, all with distinctions in all their subjects, include Stelios Hajimarkos, Nicholas Thomadakis, Irene Baladakis, Ioanna Christopoulos, Alexander Sorore, John Statheros and Nokwanda Mthembu.

Altogether, Saheti School matrics achieved 239 distinctions (3,79 distinctions per candidate), setting a new record for the school, with 99% achieving a Bachelor degree pass which allows them access to university.

“Saheti's class of 2017 not only produced top results but have also displayed the character and leadership qualities that will allow them to have influence within society. I wish them all of the best as they proceed in their careers of choice. I thank the teachers and parents who have supported, guided and taught them. They have certainly been nurtured along a path of success, and as a community, we are confident that they have the

skills to realize their future potential," the school's executive Headmaster Warwick Taylor says.

