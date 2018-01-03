#MatricResults2017: Parents recall pupils’ tough journey
JOHANNESBURG - As matric pupils from private schools prepare to celebrate their final results and for some a few distinctions, some parents have recalled the tough journey their children had to go through.
This year’s IEB matric pass rate slightly increased for the class of 2017, now sitting at 98.76%.
Government schools will receive the matric class of 2017’s results on Friday.
“I can’t say here, join the firm or I’m going to give you R10 million to start your life, all I could give them was education.”
Mother Lisabetta Lollis Love’s son obtained eight distinctions and says a disciplined work ethic starts from an early age.
“So, you have to finish your homework before you go out there and kick a ball, you got to finish your homework.”
Another mother Asmeralda Motau says her son Motswaledi faced a few obstacles but managed to come out stronger.
“To see that little three-year-old sound so mature and grown as a young 18-year-old man makes us super proud as parents.”
Motau is now waiting for final approval from universities to study towards a law degree, while Lollis Love hopes to start his architecture degree at Wits in the next few weeks.
#MatricResults2017: Matrics celebrating their results at St John’s College
