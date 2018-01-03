Matric pupils from private schools look to the future after receiving results

Parents and children celebrated their results at their various schools since early Wednesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Matric pupils from private schools are now waiting on formal approval and placement at universities of their choices after receiving their results.

The pass rate for these schools now stands at 98.76% for the class of 2017.

#MatricResults2017: Matrics celebrating their results at St John’s College

Nicholas Brinkman from St John’s College obtained 100% for Maths and says it was merely because he has a passion for the subject.

“I enjoy Maths and science, the problem solving involved in the subjects. I’m hoping to go and study in America. I don’t really know what I’m going to study yet.”

William Phillips took 11 subjects in 2017, nine of which he received distinctions for.

“I made a decision in grade 10, the teacher said I could do it if it was possible. There was an option to drop whatever I want, and in grade 11 I decided to continue doing all the subjects.”

Both say despite the hard work they maintained a balanced lifestyle.

Matric pupils from independent schools say they are relieved, grateful and some are exhausted after a challenging academic year.

The IEB national senior certificate results were released on Wednesday, they show a slight improvement in the 2017 matric pass rate.

These pupils from St John's in Johannesburg say they are glad that the academic year is over.

“It’s a nice end to an era and a good start to new beginning and adulthood. I just want to enjoy life right now, go to varsity and see what happens after that.”

