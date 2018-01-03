Maimane: The DA has never bullied smaller parties
JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says while lessons have been learnt from the DA-led coalition governments in several metros, the party never bullied other parties it’s in cooperation with.
In 2017, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) criticised the DA for removing the United Democratic Movement’s Mongameli Bobani as Deputy Mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, saying the party was using “pure bullying” tactics.
This led to the EFF deciding not to vote in line with the DA in all metros governed by the coalition.
The EFF subsequently rescinded the decision.
Maimane says it’s not true that they bully smaller parties.
“People might say that’s bullying, but that’s standing up for principle. In Nelson Mandela Bay we had a problem with the Deputy Mayor from the UDM and he was certainly going against coalition agreements, we have sufficient evidence to argue the case that he was in coalition with the ANC. So, it’s not bullying if you take action.”
