[LISTEN] What to do if you aren’t happy with your IEB results

Radio 702 | Fathima Razack, head of programme at the Independent Institute of Education, says learners can sit for supplementary exams or send their papers to be remarked.

JOHANNESBURG - Fathima Razack, head of programme at The Independent Institute of Education, says there are alternatives if matriculants are not happy with their results.

The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) schools secured a 98.76% pass rate, which is a slight increase compared to the previous year.

“Learners can either sit for supplementary exams, send their papers to be rechecked or remarked, return to school to re-register for matric or complete matric through distance learning.”

(Edited Refilwe Pitjeng)