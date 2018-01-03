Linmeyer school gets 100% matric pass rate
The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) results were released this morning, showing a slight increase from last year bringing the pass rate to 98.76%.
JOHANNESBURG - Pupils are arriving at independent schools throughout the country on Wednesday morning to collect comprehensive breakdowns of their 2017 matric results.
The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) results were released this morning, showing a slight increase from last yea r, bringing the pass rate to 98.76%.
At Marist Brothers in Linmeyer, parents and management agree that the IEB results are highly commendable.
There appears to be excitement and relief at the school where the school achieved a 100% pass rate.
Principal Gary Norton says he’s proud of his school’s achievements.
Norton says that he’s confident those entering higher learning are ready.
Results for public schools will be released on Friday.
