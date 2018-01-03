Khwezi Mafu to remain in custody

Mafu is facing a charge of rape after an 18-year-old woman opened a case against him last week.

CAPE TOWN - Under-21 Blue Bulls player Khwezi Mafu will remain in police custody until his next court appearance.

The Blue Bulls Company has issued a statement acknowledging the arrest, saying a further statement will be released “once the legal system has run its course”.

The police’s Captain Andre Beetge says Mafu was arrested on 28 December.

On this day he allegedly raped an 18-year-old woman, following a night out in KwaMagxaki in Port Elizabeth.

“Apparently, the suspect met up with the victim at a tavern and travelled with him in his vehicle.”

A voice note giving details about the incident has been doing the rounds on social media, but it’s unclear of the origin or who’s speaking.

Mafu made a first appearance in the New Brighton Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The case has been postponed to 8 January for a formal bail application.