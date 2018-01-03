IEB matric results show slight increase in 2017 pass rate
The results released on Wednesday morning put last year's pass rate at 98.76%, that’s up from 98.67% the previous year.
JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Examinations Board (IEB)'s national senior certificate results show a slight increase in the 2017 matric pass rate.
The results released on Wednesday morning put last year's pass rate at 98.76%, which is up from the previous year's 98.67%.
The IEB says the process of collating the results has been smooth.
CEO Anne Oberholzer says that pupils now need to consider their options.
"My sense is that the most important thing for a child is to know their talents and possibly even more important, where their interest lies, because if their interest is in something, they will be motivated to do the very best they can in that field of study."
Get your 2017 IEB matric results now! Go to matric.ewn.co.za. Share the page with your friends & family.
More in Local
-
[LISTEN] What to do if you aren’t happy with your IEB results
-
Victims of Joburg hailstorm receiving relief from various NGOs
-
Higher Education Minister Mkhize concerned by EFF call to prospective students
-
Probe into City of CT corruption claims reveal possible tender misconduct
-
Table Mountain deaths: Investigators to focus on equipment, route
-
IEB CEO: University studies not the only measure of success
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.