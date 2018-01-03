Popular Topics
IEB matric results show slight increase in 2017 pass rate

The results released on Wednesday morning put last year's pass rate at 98.76%, that’s up from 98.67% the previous year.

FILE: A matric pupil from checks the results from her IEB Matric exams. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
FILE: A matric pupil from checks the results from her IEB Matric exams. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Examinations Board (IEB)'s national senior certificate results show a slight increase in the 2017 matric pass rate.

The results released on Wednesday morning put last year's pass rate at 98.76%, which is up from the previous year's 98.67%.

The IEB says the process of collating the results has been smooth.

CEO Anne Oberholzer says that pupils now need to consider their options.

"My sense is that the most important thing for a child is to know their talents and possibly even more important, where their interest lies, because if their interest is in something, they will be motivated to do the very best they can in that field of study."

Get your 2017 IEB matric results now! Go to matric.ewn.co.za. Share the page with your friends & family.

