IEB CEO: University studies not the only measure of success

IEB schools secured a 98.76% pass rate, which is a slight increase compared to the previous year.

JOHANNESBURG - Matric pupils who wrote the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) exams last year are reporting to their former schools on Wednesday morning for a complete breakdown of their results.

Twelve thousand full-time and part-time matrics wrote their final exams in 2017.

IEB CEO Anne Oberholzer says that unfortunately there is still a perception that only pupils who go on to study at university will be successful.

“Our performing arts actors, actresses, musicians, many of those people didn’t go through an academic career at all and one can’t at any stretch of imagination say they’re not competent.”

Pupils from public schools will receive their results on Friday.

