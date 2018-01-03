Hlumelo Biko due in court over wife’s assault

His wife of fewer than two years, Sandisiwe Magqaza, filed a complaint against him this week.

CAPE TOWN - Prominent businessman Hlumelo Biko is due in court on Thursday on charges of assault related to domestic violence.

Camps Bay police have confirmed to Eyewitness News that Biko presented himself at the station on Tuesday, accompanied by his attorney.

Details of the allegations are not yet clear.

Biko is the son of former World Bank Managing Director Mamphela Ramphele and the late Steve Biko.

Camps Bay police station commander Keith Chandler says these types of cases are referred to the courts.

The case will either be heard in court or a mediation will be sought between the parties involved.