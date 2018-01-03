Higher Education Minister Mkhize concerned by EFF call to prospective students
Higher Education Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize has called on students who experience problems with their university placement applications to contact her department for help.
Mkhize is worried about the Economic Freedom Fighters’ call that all academically deserving people should report to the universities of their choice to be enrolled.
Universities South Africa has warned that walk-in applications will not be accepted.
Prospective students must rather submit their details to the department's Central Applications Clearing House for placement.
The Department's Stanley Mkhize says: "The department has worked with the universities and information has been exchanged and the department has a cash system which the universities are aware of and in case where students have problems, there’s a toll-free number they’re required to call."
