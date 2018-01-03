Higher Education Minister Mkhize concerned by EFF call to prospective students

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 39°C
  • 24°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 24°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

Higher Education Minister Mkhize concerned by EFF call to prospective students

Higher Education Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize has called on students who experience problems with their university placement applications to contact her department for help.

FILE: Higher Education Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize. Picture: GCIS
FILE: Higher Education Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize. Picture: GCIS
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize has called on students who experience problems with their university placement applications to contact her department for help.

Mkhize is worried about the Economic Freedom Fighters’ call that all academically deserving people should report to the universities of their choice to be enrolled.

Universities South Africa has warned that walk-in applications will not be accepted.

Prospective students must rather submit their details to the department's Central Applications Clearing House for placement.

The Department's Stanley Mkhize says: "The department has worked with the universities and information has been exchanged and the department has a cash system which the universities are aware of and in case where students have problems, there’s a toll-free number they’re required to call."

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA