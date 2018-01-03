Herman Mashaba announces JMPD's new chief
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba has announced the appointment of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD)’s new police chief, David Tembe, who he says has a wealth of experience to run a corruption-free city.
Tembe’s public safety career began in 1981 as a paramedic. After almost 20 years he was appointed director of operations at the Johannesburg Metro Police Department.
He has diplomas in Personnel Management, Metro Policing and FBI Law Enforcement Executive Leadership from the USA.
The city’s Luyanda Mfeka said: “Mr Tembe commenced his duties in January 2018. The mayor has confidence in his ability to provide much-needed leadership to the JMPD.”
Today, I am pleased to announce the appointment a new Police Chief for the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), Mr David Tembe, who commenced his duties on 02 January 2017. pic.twitter.com/3OehaH6utJ— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) January 3, 2018
