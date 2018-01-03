Former Jozi@Work staff protest in Alexandra

The police’s Kay Makhubela says disgruntled former beneficiaries of the programme started protesting on Wednesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Police say they are monitoring a protest by former Jozi@Work staff in Alexandra.

Police on scene say the protesters have blocked some roads using rubble and burning tyres.

The police’s Kay Makhubela says disgruntled former beneficiaries of the programme started protesting on Wednesday morning.

“They’ve blocked the roads with dustbins, but the police have intervened and are monitoring the situation.”

The Jozi@Work programme was scrapped by the new Democratic Alliance administration in the city when mayor Herman Mashaba accused the previous African National Congress-led administration of using the youth employment programme of only benefiting a select few.