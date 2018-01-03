Eskom reinstates senior execs Koko, Govender

Koko has also been cleared of any wrongdoing after being accused of awarding contracts to a company linked to his stepdaughter.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has now confirmed that it has reinstated senior executives Prish Govender and Matshela Koko after they were cleared of wrongdoing.

The two succesfully fought off charges instated against them during separate disciplinary hearings.

The parastatal's Khulu Pasiwe: "Following two separate appeals that were being undertaken on Mr Matshela Koko and Mr Prish Govender, both have been reinstated."

Govender was identified as someone who played a central role in the Trillian debacle which also involved consulting firm McKinsey.

The firm admitted last year that it made mistakes while working with Gupta-linked company Trillian and Eskom.

Koko has also been cleared of any wrongdoing after being accused of awarding contracts to a company linked to his stepdaughter.

It is understood that he'll be back at work this on Wednesday.

Pasiwe adds that both cases were transparent.

"Mr Matshela's inquiry was a very fair and transparent process where the media was invited to attend. The same applies to Mr Govender. The processes generally, were very fair."

Koko will go back to being the head of generations at Eskom, while Govender will continue as acting group capital executive.