Victims of Joburg hailstorm receiving relief from various NGOs
The department says it's compiling reports into the severity of the damage to guide the provinces premier in order to declare affected areas disaster zones.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Infrastructure Department says that urgent relief from various NGO's is being provided to displaced residents affected by last week's devastating hailstorms.
The department says that it is compiling reports into the severity of the damage to guide the province's premier in order to declare affected areas disaster zones.
Two people were killed in the ferocious storm over the weekend when a tree toppled onto them.
At least 1,800 people have been affected.
MEC Jacob Mamabolo is pleading with residents to take caution when weather warnings are issued.
"And then say we’re declaring the province or part of the province disaster and then there’s what is called the National Disaster Fund which sits with National Treasury and once those applications are made, those funds are then released."
