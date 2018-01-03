Victims of Joburg hailstorm receiving relief from various NGOs

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 39°C
  • 24°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 24°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

Victims of Joburg hailstorm receiving relief from various NGOs

The department says it's compiling reports into the severity of the damage to guide the provinces premier in order to declare affected areas disaster zones.

A home in Johannesburg following a hailstorm on 30 December 2017. Picture: Supplied
A home in Johannesburg following a hailstorm on 30 December 2017. Picture: Supplied
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Infrastructure Department says that urgent relief from various NGO's is being provided to displaced residents affected by last week's devastating hailstorms.

The department says that it is compiling reports into the severity of the damage to guide the province's premier in order to declare affected areas disaster zones.

Two people were killed in the ferocious storm over the weekend when a tree toppled onto them.

At least 1,800 people have been affected.

MEC Jacob Mamabolo is pleading with residents to take caution when weather warnings are issued.

"And then say we’re declaring the province or part of the province disaster and then there’s what is called the National Disaster Fund which sits with National Treasury and once those applications are made, those funds are then released."

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA