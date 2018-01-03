DA: Matshela Koko's disciplinary hearing was a sham
The DA had laid criminal charges against Koko in December. He was accused of awarding contracts to a company linked to his stepdaughter but was cleared of all charges.
JOHANNESBURG - The DA maintains that Matshela Koko's disciplinary hearing at Eskom was a sham with an intention to reinstate him despite serious allegations of misconduct.
Koko was accused of awarding contracts to a company linked to his stepdaughter but was cleared of all charges.
The DA had laid criminal charges against Koko in December, almost three weeks before Eskom announced he was reinstated.
The DA's shadow minister for public enterprises Natasha Mazzone says there's no doubt that his disciplinary hearing had a pre-determined outcome.
"I think his disciplinary hearing played out very much in the public domain. And the country saw what a sham it was and an absolute joke. Quite frankly what should have been done is that the disciplinary hearing should have been stopped and should have been started afresh and done in a correct and very sound, corporate-government manner. Not the manner in which it was done."
At the same time, Prish Govender was reinstated to his position as group capital executive.
He faced charges for allegedly playing a role in the Trillian debacle but was also cleared of any wrongdoing.
