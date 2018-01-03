CT residents can apply to be exempted from water restrictions

Cape Town implemented Level 6 water restrictions on 1 January.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents and businesses in the City of Cape Town who fit certain criteria can apply for water restriction exemptions which will allow them to use a little bit more water than the set limits.

The city implemented Level 6 water restrictions on 1 January. Among other things, these limit daily water usage to 87 litres per person.

Some of the criteria for exemption are based on conditions such as medical reasons, disabilities, advanced age and the nature of a business. However, each case is treated on merit and there is no blanket approval for all. This is to ensure that there is no abuse.

Applicants can apply for special exemptions by doing the following:

Step 1: Download and complete the Special Exemption from Water Restrictions Application Form. You will need to provide a detailed motivation and supporting evidence along with your exemption application.

You will also need a certified copy of your ID and evidence and/or documentation in support of the exemption application.

Step 2: Hand in your completed exemption application at any of the city’s walk-in centres or email it to water.restrictions@capetown.gov.za. Only special exemption applications must be emailed to this address.

Step 3: The city will review your application and supporting documents. Thereafter, a city water inspector will conduct an inspection of your site.

Residents with more than four members in their households can apply for an increase in permitted water quotas by following these steps:

Step 1: Download and complete the Application to Increase Current Quota of Water Supplied Affidavit Form. You will need to list the names and ID numbers of all members of the household.

You'll also need certified copies of IDs or birth certificates for all members of the household.

Domestic cluster properties, e.g. flats and cluster housing, must provide a list for each unit on a separate sheet and copies of identification listed.

Once you have all your documents, you'll need to combine them and the form into one PDF document.

Step 2: Deliver your application to any of the city’s walk-in centres or submit online through the city's Service Requests tool.

Non-domestic applicants, such as businesses, with valid reasons for higher water consumption than the limit stipulated in the water restrictions must send a completed Application for Consumption above Restriction Level affidavit form (non-domestic properties) to water@capetown.gov.za.

All forms are also available at city walk-in centres.