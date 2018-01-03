Court hears of alleged corruption, bribery & murder in CT’s underworld

Nafiz Modack is facing extortion charges, along with the brother of alleged gang kingpin, Jerome Booysen, and three others.

CAPE TOWN - Allegations of corruption, bribery and murder in Cape Town’s underworld have emerged in the bail application of controversial businessman Nafiz Modack.

Modack is facing extortion charges, along with the brother of alleged gang kingpin Jerome Booysen, and three others in the Cape Town Magistrates Court.

They’re believed to be part of a group who has been violently attempting to wield control of the city’s nightclub security industry.

Colonel Charl Kinnear has told the court that in a recorded conversation with a Serbian national, Modack claims he and his co-accused are being framed by controversial businessman Mark Lifman and alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome Booysen.

Modack also reportedly says that Cape Town top cop Major General Jeremy Vearey is a member of the 27s gang that played a part in the murder of defence lawyer Noorudien Hassan.

Hassan was known for defending alleged gang bosses and gun peddlers and was murdered outside his Lansdowne home last year.

Kinnear says Modack goes on to say that he and Vearey are on the payroll of Lifman and Booysen.

The detective has also told the court that Modack allegedly recruited suspected underworld figure Igor Russol to help him take control of the nightclub security industry, and to kill Lifman and Booysen.

ASSASSINATED UNDERWORLD BOSS

Two of the accused in a nightclub extortion case allegedly had ties to assassinated underworld boss Cyril Beeka.

During a third day on the stand, Colonel Kinnear told the court accused number 4, Jacques Cronje, and accused 5, Carl Lackay, were previously linked to Beeka.

Before his murder, Beeka is believed to have controlled virtually all of the city’s nightclub security operations.

The investigating officer claims Cronje, Beeka and the Moroccans gang did exactly what Modack’s doing now, forcibly extorting money from Cape Town businesses in return for the promise of security.

Cronje’s believed to have been used as an enforcer for Beeka.

Kinnear says after Cronje stopped working for Beeka. He moved to Durban where he was later contacted by Modack who recruited him to do the “same work” for him.

Lackay’s also believed to have been part of the Beeka group and was allegedly one of the managers of security for Beeka at the time he extorted money from clubs.