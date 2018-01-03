Cosas threatens action if matric results published
Chairperson of Cosas in Gauteng Masethembe Maqwaga says they are concerned that the publishing of names could increase the chances of pupils committing suicide.
JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) has threatened to fight back if newspapers continue what it calls the invasion of student privacy by publishing the names of those who pass matric.
The national senior certificate results will be released on Friday as per normal.
But the chairperson of Cosas in Gauteng Masethembe Maqwaga says that they are concerned that the publishing of names could increase the chances of pupils committing suicide.
“We’ve tried to engage with the Department of Basic Education using our structures but unfortunately the voices of the students are undermined. Even the law of this nation can’t allow anyone to invade anyone’s privacy. So, they have completely invaded our privacy without our consultation.”
The results for matric pupils who wrote under the private Independent Examinations Board and public national senior certificate will be released on 3 and 5 January respectively, as per the usual annual procedures.
According to a report, Cosas has threatened to petrol bomb newspaper offices. It says that publicising results along with names causes distress, leading to incidents such as suicide among pupils who fail their matric.
