Concerns over Koko, Govender reinstatement at Eskom

JOHANNESBURG - Concerns have been raised about the reinstatement of Eskom executives Matshela Koko and Prish Govender with the Democratic Alliance (DA) saying they’ll still have to answer to the parliamentary inquiry about the charges laid against them.

The power utility confirmed on Wednesday that Koko and Govender were reinstated after being cleared of any wrongdoing.

Koko was accused of awarding contracts to a company linked to his stepdaughter, while Govender faced charges for allegedly playing a role in the Trillian debacle.

In December, there were a number of reports that Koko would be reinstated and now it has been confirmed, giving weight to analysts’ predictions that there was a pre-determined outcome to his disciplinary hearing.

The DA’s Natasha Mazzone had already laid charges against Koko in December and says he will have to answer serious questions alongside Govender who was also reinstated.

“The Eskom inquiry is set to start, and we’ll pick up where we left off in 2017. There are many questions these executives have to answer to Parliament.”

Energy expert Chris Yelland says there’s still more to come for these executives.

“There’s still more to play out and I can just draw the analogy with the reinstatement of Hlaudi Motsoeneng before a Parliamentary hearing into the SABC, which finally sealed his fate.”

Eskom maintains that the reinstatement of the pair is fair, but anyone who disagrees can challenge the outcome.