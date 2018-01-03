Cape Town's dam levels drop again
Cape Town is currently undergoing level 6 water restrictions in a desperate attempt to keep the water running.
CAPE TOWN - Dam levels in Cape Town have dropped for the second consecutive week.
The city says that as of 1 January 2018, dam levels are at 31%, down from last week's 32%.
Cape Town received a little rain on New Year's Eve but it did nothing to ease the worst drought in decades or to boost dam levels.
Some good news on the water front though is that Capetonians are using less water.
The city's Water and Sanitation Department says that the average daily water consumption for the week was 578 million litres per day, down from 589 million litres per day for the previous week.
Cape Town is currently undergoing level 6 water restrictions in a desperate attempt to keep the water running.
It has encouraged citizens to use water sparingly and to familiarise themselves with level six water restrictions.
They're also asking residents to make use of the city's water calculator to assess their own consumption.
More in Local
-
[LISTEN] What to do if you aren’t happy with your IEB results
-
Victims of Joburg hailstorm receiving relief from various NGOs
-
Higher Education Minister Mkhize concerned by EFF call to prospective students
-
Probe into City of CT corruption claims reveal possible tender misconduct
-
Table Mountain deaths: Investigators to focus on equipment, route
-
IEB CEO: University studies not the only measure of success
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.