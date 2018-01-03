Popular Topics
Cape Town's dam levels drop again

Cape Town is currently undergoing level 6 water restrictions in a desperate attempt to keep the water running.

FILE: The Theewaterskloof dam near Cape Town. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
FILE: The Theewaterskloof dam near Cape Town. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Dam levels in Cape Town have dropped for the second consecutive week.

The city says that as of 1 January 2018, dam levels are at 31%, down from last week's 32%.

Cape Town received a little rain on New Year's Eve but it did nothing to ease the worst drought in decades or to boost dam levels.

Some good news on the water front though is that Capetonians are using less water.

The city's Water and Sanitation Department says that the average daily water consumption for the week was 578 million litres per day, down from 589 million litres per day for the previous week.

Cape Town is currently undergoing level 6 water restrictions in a desperate attempt to keep the water running.

It has encouraged citizens to use water sparingly and to familiarise themselves with level six water restrictions.

They're also asking residents to make use of the city's water calculator to assess their own consumption.

