Cape motorists welcome drop in petrol price

Maimane: The DA has never bullied smaller parties
Local
Some have told 'Eyewitness News' that they are looking forward to more decreases later in 2018.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town motorists have welcomed the midnight drop in the petrol price.
Some have told Eyewitness News that they are looking forward to more decreases later in 2018.
The price of 95-octane is down by 34 cents per litre, while the 93-octane decreased by 29 cents per litre.
The price of diesel also dropped by 22 and 26 cents respectively.
One motorist said: “I’m impressed with the drop in petrol price. When the petrol price is low the better it is for us."
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.