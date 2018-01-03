Cape motorists welcome drop in petrol price

Some have told 'Eyewitness News' that they are looking forward to more decreases later in 2018.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town motorists have welcomed the midnight drop in the petrol price.

The price of 95-octane is down by 34 cents per litre, while the 93-octane decreased by 29 cents per litre.

The price of diesel also dropped by 22 and 26 cents respectively.

One motorist said: “I’m impressed with the drop in petrol price. When the petrol price is low the better it is for us."