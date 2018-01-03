Brown reveals details of precarious financial state of Denel
In December, Denel confirmed its lack of cash was affecting its ability to pay its employees.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has revealed details of the precarious financial state of the state’s arms manufacturer Denel.
In a written response to a parliamentary question, Brown has also indirectly confirmed testimony by a whistle-blower in the Eskom inquiry that Denel used the services of controversial financial advisory firms Regiments Capital and Trillian to raise money.
In December, Denel confirmed its lack of cash was affecting its ability to pay its employees.
Brown has confirmed that in November, the company owed its suppliers R668 million.
In November, Denel had R266 million of debt on its books coming due in 30 days.
A further R151 million had already been owing for 120 days.
In another written reply to a question from the Democratic Alliance, Brown confirmed that Denel’s former CEO Riaz Saloojee authorised the appointment of Gupta-linked Regiments Capital in 2012 to raise R290 million for the arms manufacturer.
In 2013, Denel’s acting CEO Zwelakhe Ntshepe authorised another contract with Regiments through which R400 million was raised.
This confirms testimony by former Regiments and Trillian employee Mosilo Mothepu at a parliamentary inquiry, that Denel was among the parastatals that offered lucrative deals to the advisory firms, thanks to Gupta-family ally, Salim Essa.
More in Local
-
Maimane: The DA has never bullied smaller parties
-
Tributes pour in for Keorapetse Kgositsile
-
#RandReport: Rand resumes rally as bears buy short
-
Roedean school in Joburg ‘delighted’ by 2017 matric results
-
#MatricResults2017: Parents recall pupils’ tough journey
-
Online registration has worked successfully for years - USAf
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.