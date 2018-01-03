Blue Bulls want sex assault case against player to run its course

The rugby team confirmed on its website on Tuesday night that 'young loose forward Khwezi Mafu has been arrested.'

JOHANNESBURG - The Blue Bulls Company says the sexual assault case against one of its players needs to take its legal course.

No details of the alleged crime have been divulged.

Blue Bulls communications head Shanil Mangaroo: "We are not in a position to make any comments at this time and will release a further statement once the legal system has run its course."