Assault case opened against Steve Biko's son
Camps Bay Police have told Eyewitness News that Hlumelo Biko’s wife, Sandisiwe, filed the complaint earlier this week.
CAPE TOWN - Eyewitness News can confirm that police have opened a case of assault against prominent businessman Hlumelo Biko.
Camps Bay Police have told Eyewitness News that Biko’s wife, Sandisiwe, filed the complaint earlier this week.
Biko is the son of former World Bank MD Mamphela Ramphele and the late Steve Biko.
Camps Bay police station commander Keith Chandler has told EWN that Biko presented himself at the station on Tuesday, accompanied by his attorney.
The domestic violence case was opened by his wife of less than two years, Sandisiwe Magqaza.
Details of the allegations are not yet clear.
Chandler says that these type of cases are referred to the courts. The case will either be heard in court or a mediation will be sought between the parties involved.
The case is expected to be presented before court on Thursday.
