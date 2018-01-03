ANC ward councillor killed while on holiday in Richards Bay

The 39-year-old, who was the councillor for ward 2 in Jozini, was on holiday with his family in Richards Bay at the time of the attack.

CAPE TOWN - Police are searching for the men who killed an African National Congress (ANC) ward councillor in Richards Bay on New Year's day.

Njabulo Dlamini was stabbed in the chest twice at Alkantstrand Beach.

He died on the scene.

The 39-year-old, who was the councillor for ward 2 in Jozini, was on holiday with his family in Richards Bay at the time of the attack.

The police's Thembeka Mbhele says that Dlamini was murdered following an argument at the beach.

"At the moment, the motive for the killing is unknown but he had an argument with some boys during the day. He was stabbed after the argument."