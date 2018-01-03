ANC ward councillor killed while on holiday in Richards Bay
The 39-year-old, who was the councillor for ward 2 in Jozini, was on holiday with his family in Richards Bay at the time of the attack.
CAPE TOWN - Police are searching for the men who killed an African National Congress (ANC) ward councillor in Richards Bay on New Year's day.
Njabulo Dlamini was stabbed in the chest twice at Alkantstrand Beach.
He died on the scene.
The 39-year-old, who was the councillor for ward 2 in Jozini, was on holiday with his family in Richards Bay at the time of the attack.
The police's Thembeka Mbhele says that Dlamini was murdered following an argument at the beach.
"At the moment, the motive for the killing is unknown but he had an argument with some boys during the day. He was stabbed after the argument."
More in Local
-
[LISTEN] What to do if you aren’t happy with your IEB results
-
Victims of Joburg hailstorm receiving relief from various NGOs
-
Higher Education Minister Mkhize concerned by EFF call to prospective students
-
Probe into City of CT corruption claims reveal possible tender misconduct
-
Table Mountain deaths: Investigators to focus on equipment, route
-
IEB CEO: University studies not the only measure of success
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.