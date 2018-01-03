Popular Topics
ANC stalwarts hope for improved relations with new party leadership

Former ANC President Jacob Zuma had previously lashed out at the veterans for publicly speaking out about the party's problems.

FILE: The ANC's newly elected top six acknowledge their supporters at the party's national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg on 18 December 2017. Picture: EWN
FILE: The ANC's newly elected top six acknowledge their supporters at the party's national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg on 18 December 2017. Picture: EWN
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) stalwarts are hoping their relationship with the mother body will improve this year now that Cyril Ramaphosa is in charge.

But they say that they won't stop being critical of leadership failures.

Former ANC President Jacob Zuma had previously lashed out at the veterans for publicly speaking out about the party's problems.

Outspoken veteran Frank Chikane had this to say about the role of the party's elders.

"Something has radically gone wrong with the ANC. It is vital that the veterans take a stand and say fix it. It’s not being against the organisation, it’s actually for the organisation."

