ANC in Joburg to challenge appointment of JMPD’s chief Tembe

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 24°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

ANC in Joburg to challenge appointment of JMPD’s chief Tembe

Mayor Herman Mashaba announced General David Tembe will take on the role in January with a wealth of experience and knowledge for the job.

FILE: Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba. Picture: Refilwe Pitjeng/EWN.
FILE: Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba. Picture: Refilwe Pitjeng/EWN.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg says it will challenge the appointment of David Tembe as the metro police's chief, saying he is not the best-suited candidate for the job.

Mayor Herman Mashaba has announced Tembe will take on the role in January with a wealth of experience and knowledge for the job.

But the ANC says the DA-led coalition in the city has once again demonstrated that it’s prepared to flout the recruitment and appointment processes to appoint the candidate that they want.

The ANC’s Jolidee Matongo said: “The appointment of chief of police, which at the time was not Mr Tembe but General Gela was the first recommended candidate after the interview process. In that report, General Tembe appeared to scored number five in the interview process.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA