ANC in Joburg to challenge appointment of JMPD’s chief Tembe

Mayor Herman Mashaba announced General David Tembe will take on the role in January with a wealth of experience and knowledge for the job.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg says it will challenge the appointment of David Tembe as the metro police's chief, saying he is not the best-suited candidate for the job.

Mayor Herman Mashaba has announced Tembe will take on the role in January with a wealth of experience and knowledge for the job.

But the ANC says the DA-led coalition in the city has once again demonstrated that it’s prepared to flout the recruitment and appointment processes to appoint the candidate that they want.

The ANC’s Jolidee Matongo said: “The appointment of chief of police, which at the time was not Mr Tembe but General Gela was the first recommended candidate after the interview process. In that report, General Tembe appeared to scored number five in the interview process.”