3 dead after multi-car accident on N1 in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN - Three men have died and the N1 in Rawsonville shut down in both directions following an accident involving three cars.

Earlier emergency services were on the scene and nine people have been taken to a hospital.

Provincial Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said: “Three vehicles were involved in the accident. In one of the light motor vehicles, three people lost their lives and in the LDV, nine passengers were injured. The N1 is currently closed for traffic.”