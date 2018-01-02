WCED to release matric results at 11am on Friday

The National Senior Certificate results will be available from 11am instead of noon at schools.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says matric pupils can collect their National Senior Certificate results on Friday, 5 January.

Results will be available from 11am instead of noon at schools.

This is to make it easier for Muslims to attend Friday prayers.

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga will announce the national results on Thursday, 4 January.

The department’s Paddy Atwell said: “We’re waiting with bated breath for the results. Minister Motshekga will announce the national matric results on Thursday. Umalusi, the national body that certified exams, approved the results last week.”