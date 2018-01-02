[WATCH LIVE] Robbie Malinga laid to rest
Robbie Malinga died at his Fourways home on Christmas Day after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
JOHANNESBURG - The funeral service for the late music producer Robbie Malinga is now underway at the Rhema Church in Randburg.
The artist died on Christmas Day after suffering from end stage cancer for a year.
Large portraits of Robbie Malinga are displayed on the stage accompanied by white bouquets of flowers and fairy lights.
Six pallbearers dressed in black suits and green ties are standing around Malinga’s black and gold coffin.
His widow Ann Malinga is being comforted by family during the moving ceremony.
She is expected to speak to mourners later on when she pays tribute to her late husband.
WATCH: Robbie Malinga laid to rest
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.