[WATCH LIVE] Robbie Malinga laid to rest

Robbie Malinga died at his Fourways home on Christmas Day after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

JOHANNESBURG - The funeral service for the late music producer Robbie Malinga is now underway at the Rhema Church in Randburg.

The artist died on Christmas Day after suffering from end stage cancer for a year.

Large portraits of Robbie Malinga are displayed on the stage accompanied by white bouquets of flowers and fairy lights.

Six pallbearers dressed in black suits and green ties are standing around Malinga’s black and gold coffin.

His widow Ann Malinga is being comforted by family during the moving ceremony.

She is expected to speak to mourners later on when she pays tribute to her late husband.

