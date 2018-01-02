Popular Topics
Valhalla Park fire victims start rebuilding their homes

More than 300 people were left homeless in the blaze at the 7de Laan Informal Settlement.

FILE: Residents from 7de Laan informal settlement clean the area after a shack fire. Over 300 people were displaced after a fire tore through the informal settlement on Boxing Day. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
FILE: Residents from 7de Laan informal settlement clean the area after a shack fire. Over 300 people were displaced after a fire tore through the informal settlement on Boxing Day. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Valhalla Park residents have finally started rebuilding their homes after a devastating fire on Boxing Day destroyed more than 100 structures.

The City of Cape Town distributed 120 enhanced fire kits, which includes roofing materials, poles and nails.

More than 300 people were left homeless in the blaze at the 7de Laan Informal Settlement.

The cause of the incident was an unattended stove.

Disaster Risk Management's Charlotte Powell said: “Water taps and flushed toilets have been replaced. The electricity department is working on site, but electricity has not been restored because of the damage to infrastructure.”

WATCH: Valhalla Park residents lose everything in Boxing Day fire

Timeline

